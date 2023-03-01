Concern grows over consumer privacy protections 

As concerns grow over consumer privacy protections within advertising, Chief Strategy Officer Hector Gonzalez with Baton Rouge-based MESH says the competition within companies to find a better way of maximizing consumer reach without infringement is heating up.

“As advertisers, we work towards being as targeted as we can,” Gonzalez says. “People still want the curated experience but they don’t want their privacy infringed on.”

Two former Facebook executives have teamed up to do just that, reports The Wall Street Journal. Graham Mudd and Brad Smallwood formed Anonym and launched their first product today—a privacy-conscious data-attribution tool allowing advertisers to more effectively measure which ads led users to install an app or make a purchase.

Anonym is one of several new firms nationwide building technologies to help brands mine data sets for insights about consumers while still anonymizing individual users. American marketers are expected to spend $21.9 billion on third-party data and related services this year, according to management consulting firm Winterberry Group.

As Canada and some European countries move to increase protections for consumers, Gonzalez expects privacy protections to also get tighter in the U.S. in the coming years.

“Pioneers such as Anonym are already driving forward this movement by providing solutions that let businesses focus their message with exact precision—all while keeping user data securely locked away,” Gonzalez says. “We’re only just scratching the surface but it’s certain we’ll see rapid development in these technologies as customers demand more from their favorite brands. “

