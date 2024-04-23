Companies may soon have to be pro-gun for a government contract in Louisiana

Louisiana lawmakers are considering a proposal that would prohibit companies from winning government contracts if they refuse to do business with firearm companies or pro-gun groups, Louisiana Illuminator reports.
Senate Bill 234, sponsored by Sen. Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia, was voluntarily deferred Monday before the Senate Finance Committee after members chose to defer all of Monday’s bills to consider them at a later date.
The bill would add restrictions to Louisiana’s public bid law to prohibit any state or local government from contracting with any company unless the contract contains a written verification that the company will not “discriminate” against any “firearm entity” or firearm trade association.
“Citizens should not be compelled by their government to fund gun control,” Miguez says.