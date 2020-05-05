Community banks shine in PPP, reap new business as a result

When the first round of funding from the Paycheck Protection Program ran out last month, Stafford Wood’s consulting firm, Covalent Logic, was one of the countless small businesses around the country still waiting in line for one of the forgivable loans.

Wood was frustrated, too, because she’d been told repeatedly by her banker at Hancock Whitney that her application was in the queue and would be processed soon—except it wasn’t.

When a second round of funding became available two weeks later, Wood was told she was fourth in line. But after 48 hours and still no confirmation from the bank that her loan had been approved, Wood reached out to two smaller banks for help, Investar and Citizens Bank.

“I couldn’t wait any more,” she says. “It was too essential to my business. I have to keep my people employed.”

In less than an hour, she’d heard back from executives at both, who offered to submit her PPP application even though she wasn’t an existing customer at either institution. She went with Citizens because they’d responded first. Within three hours, the bank had processed and submitted her application to the SBA and gotten a confirmation number back to her, indicating she’d been approved for the loan.

“The idea that Hancock Whitney was not able to process my PPP application when a much smaller bank was able to do it in three hours is just amazing to me,” Wood says. “Because of this, I’m moving all my commercial business to Citizens.”

Wood’s experience is not unique. National data backs up anecdotal information widely circulated in conversations and on social media among small business owners, who say community banks pulled through for them at a time when larger banks failed to perform.

According to national reports, banks with under $10 billion in assets approved about 60% of loans in the first round of the PPP. The smallest banks performed even better: Those with $1 billion or less in assets approved nearly 20% of loan dollars.

Citizens Bank Senior Vice President Jim Purgeson attributes the success of community banks like his to their ability to be nimble, and he says it’s paying off in new customers like Covalent Logic.

“It’s been a game changer for us because we’ve been able to act quickly and show that we have the ability to serve our clients,” says Purgeson, who estimates that 20% of the PPP loans it processed were for new clients.

Executives at Investar, B1BANK and Red River Bank also say they have picked up new business as a result of their ability to deliver during the frantic first weeks of the PPP.

“Our primary goal was to get our customers served before the money ran out and thankfully we were able to get that done,” Red River President and CEO Blake Chatelain says. “But I think all community banks are picking up some new customers because people are realizing at the end of the day they want to be able to walk into a bank and talk to someone who is part of the decision-making chain.”

Hancock Whitney Senior Regional President Robert Schneckenburger acknowledges the frustration that some of his bank’s customers and now former customers feel. But he says larger institutions like Hancock Whitney didn’t do anything wrong; they just had more applications to process.

“The SBA pipe is only so big and they were only letting us do 50 or 100 an hour,” he says. “If I’m a smaller bank with only 200 applications versus Hancock Whitney with 10,000, I’m going to get all my applications done.”

Schneckenburger also says Hancock Whitney data shows that of the nearly 13,000 applicants who filled out their loan application correctly and did not have duplicate applications pending with other banks, 100% received funding. He declines to comment on Wood’s application in particular.

Still, he says he is sorry to lose any customers.

“I have talked to a lot of people and explained that I feel bad, no hard feelings,” he says. “I suspect some of them we will lose but a lot of them we won’t.”

Whether the lessons learned from the PPP will be a real game changer for community banks or just a blip in business remains to be seen. But Investar President and CEO John D’Angelo says the indications are positive for smaller institutions.

“Our deposits have grown dramatically and we are gaining new customers daily,” he says. “Clearly there is a disruption. We will see where it all goes long term but I have heard on numerous occasions, ‘If I cannot speak with the CEO I will not use that institution.’”

(Editor’s Note: This story has been updated from an earlier version to include additional comments by Robert Schneckenbuger.)