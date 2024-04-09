Commodities rally signals economic strength, while also raising inflation fears

A surge in prices for the raw materials that power manufacturing and transportation shows investors betting on a long-term expansion, but also signals a potential rebound in inflation, The Wall Street Journal reports.

An index of global commodities prices—the S&P GSCI—has grown 12% this year, outpacing the S&P 500’s 9.1% climb. Copper and oil have gained more than 10% and 17%, respectively. Even gold is posting records, rising 13% to $2,332 a troy ounce.

Supporting the rally are expectations that economic growth will increase demand from the U.S. and China, analysts say.

A pair of reports last week showed recoveries in both countries’ manufacturing sectors, which helped spark a fresh wave of buying.

If commodity prices continue to grow, The Federal Reserve’s inflation fight could be complicated, with investors already beginning to doubt whether the central bank will trim interest rates later in the year.

