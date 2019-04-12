College Creek Shopping Center sold for $1.65M

College Creek Shopping Center, near the intersection of College Drive and Perkins Road, has been sold to a Florida company for $1.65 million, according to sales documents.

Sudhir Vemuri, under an LLC, bought the property from 3151 College Drive Holdings LLC, whose officer is listed as Wells Fargo Bank. Vemuri was unable to be reached before this morning’s deadline for more information.

The 11,700-square-foot shopping center sits on a 1.3-acre lot and is nearly 70% leased—45% by national, long-term tenants FedEx Office and Leslie’s Pool Supplies, according to an auction listing for the property.