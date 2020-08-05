Cold storage facility on Choctaw Drive sells for $6M

An 85,000-square-foot cold storage facility on Choctaw Drive, near Lobdell Boulevard, was sold to a Michigan-based company for $6 million.

Lineage Logistics bought the property from Southern Cold Storage, which owned the Baton Rouge facility.

The Choctaw Drive facility, built in the ‘90s, includes a 75,000-square-foot freezer and a 4,000-square-foot refrigerated dock with 10 dock stations.

Since 2012, Lineage Logistics has been aggressively expanding its portfolio, which began with one warehouse in Michigan. Since then, the company has expanded to manage over 1.9 billion cubic feet of temperature-controlled capacity across 311 facilities in 11 countries, with a global footprint that spans North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Lineage Logistics, which announced its expansion into Canada last week with its latest company acquisition, bills itself as “the world’s largest provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions.”