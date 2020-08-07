Coffee Joy brings specialty coffee, teas to Baton Rouge

There are not many places in Baton Rouge where you can have your coffee brewed in 10 different ways, but Coffee Joy is changing that.

The shop, which opened May 7, makes coffee using everything from a gold Belgian balance siphon coffee maker to a modern Chemex drip coffee maker.

Cousins Fevzi and Emrah Sarac combined their passions for coffee and business in the shop at the Acadian Perkins Plaza Shopping Center in the former Vanilla Sweet House space.

Operations manager Emrah dreamed of opening his own coffee shop since he was in college. The native of Turkey spent years in Kenya learning about the coffee industry and how coffee beans were farmed. He moved to the U.S. in 2018 and two years later, his dreams of running a coffee shop came true.

When customers dine in, their drinks are served in ceramic and glassware on a wooden plank. Herbal teas are presented with a timer, so the customer knows the exact time to steep their tea.

Eventually, the coffee shop plans to start roasting its own beans and possibly open more locations. Coffee Joy is at 3617 Perkins Road. Its temporary hours are Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

