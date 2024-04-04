Climbing down the ladder: There were fewer women in the C-suite last year

Executive roles for women dropped last year for the first time in almost 20 years, the Washington Post reports.

Female executives lost about 60 “C-suite” roles in 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Women account for 11.8% of 15,000 chief executives, financial officers, and other high-level roles at publicly traded U.S. companies, down from 12.2% in the previous year. S&P began tracking the data in 2006.

While the researchers behind the report did not pinpoint a clear reason for the decline in women’s representation in executive roles, the data suggests a narrow pipeline. S&P Global research published last month revealed that women hold less than 30% of revenue-generating management positions, which are crucial stepping stones to C-suite roles. The growth rate of women in senior leadership roles had its lowest increase in over 10 years in 2023, rising only 0.5%.

The decline in top female executives coincides with the backlash to diversity, equity and inclusion policies. After DEI garnered tons of support in 2020, the past year has seen a reversal as companies such as Starbucks, Nike and United Airlines face legal challenges to their policies.

Some companies have eliminated chief diversity officers, a role commonly held by women of color, and others have eliminated internal teams dedicated to DEI and outsourced the work to consultants.

S&P projects that gender parity at the C-suite level for U.S. companies won’t happen until between 2055 and 2072.

