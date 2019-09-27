Cliff Vannoy retiring as head of LSU Alumni Association

The Board of Directors of the LSU Alumni Association announced this morning that Cliff Vannoy, the association’s president and CEO, will retire, effective Oct. 26.

Gordon Monk, a former legislative fiscal officer, will serve as the organization’s interim president and CEO upon Vannoy’s retirement.

Vannoy joined the LSU Alumni Association, then known as the Alumni Federation, in 1981 as assistant to the director for corporate giving. He was involved in the establishment of numerous scholarships, professorships and programs that benefit LSU students, faculty, staff and alumni. Vannoy then served as executive vice president and chief operating officer and has served in his current role since August 2014, when former CEO Charlie Roberts left amid a lawsuit alleging he entered into a financial arrangement with a former employee to keep secret a sexual relationship between the two.

“Cliff has contributed 38 years of experience to the LSU Alumni Association and his achievements will not be forgotten,” says Beverly Shea, chair of the board in the announcement. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

The LSU Alumni Association will begin an executive search for a new president and CEO immediately. No changes in its goals or objectives are planned.