Clerical errors cost Louisiana millions in federal aid

More than $16 million in federal pandemic food assistance will be withheld from the families of roughly 124,000 Louisiana children likely because of clerical errors, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The cash is part of a $120.5 million disbursement of pandemic aid, called P-EBT, that was available to families with children who qualified for subsidized lunches in 2021-2022.

Families who were not already a part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program were mailed cards that had to be used within roughly nine months, and expire this month.

While Louisiana is not the only state that has faced this issue, the lapse marks the second significant installment of federal food assistance Louisiana has left on the shelf in recent weeks. Louisiana is among 14 states that recently declined to accept the permanent version of P-EBT that’s being launched this summer, rejecting $71 million in food assistance that would have reached 594,000 families.

DCFS Secretary David Matlock has attributed the state’s decision to turn down the summer assistance to the $3.6 million cost of administering the program, more pressing child abuse investigation needs and the success of an existing “grab-and-go” summer meals program.

Other states have also missed out on federal funds related to the program. ​In New York City, families missed out on $222 million disbursed for the summer of 2021.

More than 90,000 children in Missouri have failed to access $36.7 million from last year, with some 25,000 EBT cards returned in 2023 because the state or school districts didn’t have accurate addresses.

