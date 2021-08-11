City Year Baton Rouge, BASF Geismar win Diversity Star Awards 

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced recipients of its Diversity Star Award at its sixth annual Diversity in Business event.

City Year Baton Rouge received the award in the small business category, and BASF Geismar was honored in the large business category.

BRAC created the award to recognize exceptional business practices in the Capital Region that leverage the value of diversity in organizations.

• City Year Baton Rouge was selected for its dedication to hiring, partnering with, and assisting a diverse group of individuals in terms of gender, race, age, sexual orientation, culture and nationality.

• BASF Geismar was selected for its “exceptional diversity and inclusion practices” within the company and larger community. See the announcement from BRAC.