City Pork owner opening Creole-inspired restaurant in Perkins Rowe

Rouj Creole, a Creole-inspired restaurant, is planning to open in Perkins Rowe in mid-May.

The restaurant will operate in the 5,735-square-foot space that was formerly occupied by Applebee’s, next to Orvis. Behind the concept is City Group Hospitality Co., which also owns City Pork and City Slice.

City Group Managing Partner Stephen Hightower says the menu will encompass all aspects of Creole cuisine, including classic Louisiana as well as French, Spanish, Italian, Caribbean and West African dishes. The spelling of “Rouj” in the restaurant’s name, he says, is the Haitian spelling for “red.”

“I wanted the menu to be like a roadmap, and in a sense, it’s like an atlas,” says Hightower, who has been planning the concept for a decade. “People who want to go to France or Italy can as they navigate down our menu. That’s the whole idea.”

The restaurant interior will allow for different dining experiences, like private rooms, booths, a centralized bar, and a chef’s table that could either be used for communal dining or reserved for a private party.

Hightower says he will announce a head chef in the coming weeks, planning to ultimately hire 35 to 40 people to staff the restaurant. Hours of operation, though not official, will likely be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends, with the possibility of a Sunday brunch.