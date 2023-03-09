City-parish sales tax collections see 9% growth for year

The city-parish collected a little more than $21 million in sales and use tax in December, according to the latest figures from the East Baton Rouge Finance Department.

December’s collections were .35% lower than in the previous December, when the city-parish collected $21.1 million.

Tax collections remain high due to inflation. The consumer price index rose 6.5% from December 2021 to December 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Overall, the city-parish finished the year with $225 million in collections, some 9% higher than 2021’s $206.3 million.