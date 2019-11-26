City-parish sales tax collections in September up 6% from 2018

Recurring sales and use tax collections in September were up 6% from the same month a year ago for city and parish combined, according to the most recent General 2% Sales and Use Tax Report, with a 1.85% uptick in city-parish year-to-date collections.

Figures released Monday evening show overall sales tax revenues totaled more than $16.5 million in September—an amount which, roughly on par with August 2019 revenues, contributed to some $145 million the city-parish accumulated in the first nine months of this year.

Dominating sales tax spending were retail and food stores, which accounted for nearly 50% of all September collections.

The parish reeled in $7.7 million in combined tax dollars in September, up 15% from last year. Overall, sales tax dollars collected outside the city limits are up nearly 3.6% this year compared to the first nine months of last year.

Sales tax revenue for the city, meanwhile, was down slightly in September from the previous year, declining 0.77% to $8.8 million. Year-to-date, the city is seeing a modest increase in its collections through the first nine months of the year, up 0.51%.

Parishwide spending for the Green Light and MovEBR street improvements each totaled some $3.9 million. Check out the full report.