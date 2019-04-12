City-parish officials looking to cap number of short-term rentals in historic districts

Following a Thursday meeting between city-parish officials, Airbnb representatives, Spanish Town residents and property owners, Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker says the group will support a planned ordinance that would limit the number of short-term rentals in historic districts in Baton Rouge, like Spanish Town.

The parties agreed the best way to limit the number of rentals in Spanish Town would be to cap the amount as a percentage of total residential structures, Wicker says. Before the percentage is defined, the Planning Commission will evaluate how many structures are in each of Baton Rouge’s four historic districts (Spanish Town, Dreher Place, Beauregard Town and the Eddie Robinson Sr. Historic District).

Prior to the meeting, Wicker had planned to introduce an ordinance for the Metro Council’s April 24 meeting, with a vote at the May 8 meeting. That timeline has since been pushed back to this summer.

“We want to find a balance of recognizing this new and progressive economy, while still paying particular attention to maintaining the culture in neighborhoods,” Wicker says. “Those districts have special situations, and it’s a particular culture these neighborhoods have fought to create and maintain.”