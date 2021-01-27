City-parish launches web-based platform Open Budget BR

In an effort to increase transparency, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the launch of Open Budget BR, a new web-based platform providing an interactive look into the city-parish’s budget.

The platform replaces an older web-based budget application and is designed to complement the approved 2021 operating budget book with numerous features, tools and integrations that provide a view into the expenses the city-parish incurs.

In addition to being able to drill down into specific department-level and service-specific budgets, the platform allows users to easily compare budgeted versus actual expenses incurred in real-time and throughout the year. This feature is available through the platform’s integration with its companion Open Checkbook BR, which features checkbook-level expenditure data for all departments.

Broome plans to expand the platform in future years to include additional annual operating budgets that allow for comparisons from year to year, as well as capital programs and projects that are multiyear in nature.

“Open Budget BR takes the complexity of our nearly 500-page annual budget and distills it down into easy-to-understand visuals and information that residents can use to better understand our city-parish budget along with all the various services and programs it funds,” Broome says in a press release.

For more information on Open Budget BR, visit http://budget.brla.gov.