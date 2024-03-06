City-parish announces traffic signal upgrades are complete

After more than three years of work, Baton Rouge’s traffic signals are now synched and can be managed from a centralized location, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced Wednesday.

The project to connect and centrally manage the parish’s traffic signals kicked off in 2020 as part of MovEBR road enhancement and improvement program. The project initially experienced delays in acquiring required equipment as the parish installed some 176 miles of fiber optic cables to connect all 470 signals.

Previously, the parish had communication capabilities with less than half of the signals it managed. The cables allow engineers to adjust signals in real-time to account for wrecks, special events, construction and emergency evacuations without having to send a crew to the signals.

The connectivity doesn’t mean drivers will breeze through an uninterrupted series of green lights, but they should be able to predict—and plan for—how long a trip will take.

“When we kicked off the MovEBR program, I prioritized the traffic signal projects and asked our staff to coordinate closely with [Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development] as they planned the I-10 widening project,” Broome says. “We knew construction might push more local traffic onto the surface streets and I wanted to make sure we were ready.”

As part of the project, officials also installed 178 new detection devices and 88 traffic cameras. Uninterruptible power supplies were also installed on 170 key intersections across the parish to provide battery backup power during power outages.

In the announcement about the upgrades, Broome touts Baton Rouge as now having “one of the most connected traffic management centers in America.”