City leaders split on new event venue proposal

Metro Council members are split on LSU’s plan for a new $300 million entertainment and sports center to be built, WBRZ-TV reports.

The new arena, spearheaded by the Tiger Athletic Fund, was proposed as an alternative to the PMAC and the Raising Cane’s River Center, which are considered not equipped to handle large-scale events.

Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman, who represents the downtown area and the River Center, supports building a new event center.

“This is going be a monumental legacy for Baton Rouge,” Coleman says. “We’ve always talked about how we want state-of-the-art facilities. This will be one of the many that will be coming.”

But Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks disagrees with the logistics and says she’s worried about losing business at the River Center.

Read the full story.






