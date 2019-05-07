Cincinnati chamber: Diverse by design, inclusive through intention

As a regional chamber, Mary Stagaman, senior inclusion advisor of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, says the group strives to drive monetary value in the community through inclusion.

Inclusion and diversity initiatives are often thrown together, but Stagaman stressed at BRAC’s fourth annual Diversity in Business event this afternoon that companies understand that along with encouraging diversity within their companies, they need to understand that inclusion is the intentional process through which differences are harnessed to create value. BRAC’s 2018 regional canvas trip was to Cincinnati.

BRAC’s second annual Diversity Star Awards went to Blue Cross Blue Shield Louisiana in the large business category and Lighthouse Louisiana for the small business category for each organization’s work to encourage diversity.

Stagaman says regional competitiveness depends on building the future workforce, and that workforce composition must reflect national trends.

“We realized if we were not intentional enough about composition of workforce and not on pace with rest of country, we won’t be successful as other cities, and we’ll slide back into a second-tier market,” Stagaman says, who spoke at the event with Darrin Redus, vice president of the Minority Business Accelerator, also with Cincinnati’s chamber.

Having an inclusive company must go beyond outlining goals in an initiative, they said, The Cincinnati chamber, for example, is guided by a set of principles that helps the organization keep inclusion at the foundation of every endeavor.

Disrupting the “good ‘ole boys network” only comes through leadership, says Redus, and requires the commitment of institutions and the CEO to ensure that the work is important to the organization.

“We are creatures of habit,” Redus says. “We do business with those that we know and trust, and so inclusion requires you to go out, build new relationships and build bridges of trust.”