CIA taps Southern for pilot recruitment and workforce development program

The Central Intelligence Agency has chosen the Southern University System to pilot the agency’s recruitment and workforce development initiative.

Part of the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the CIA will facilitate classroom workshops, curriculum development, and recruitment activities at Southern’s five campuses.

“Southern University is honored to have been chosen as the first institution to partner with the CIA for this initiative,” says Southern University System President-Chancellor Ray Belton in a prepared statement. “The reputable stature of the CIA alone is an asset to the university, students and faculty, and we believe that the outcomes will be mutually beneficial for all involved.”

The agreement was approved by the system’s board of supervisors on Thursday.