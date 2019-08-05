CI Group moving from downtown to Towne Center 

Commercial furniture dealer CI Group will leave its Main Street location this fall, reopening in a larger space at Towne Center, off Jefferson Highway.

When the Florida-based dealer entered the Baton Rouge market in 2016, Partner and Senior Vice President Melony Fields says they wanted to be located in downtown because of its walkability and proximity to clients, but continued sales growth and a lack of parking prompted Fields look for a new spot.

Fields estimates sales for the Baton Rouge-location has grown 460% year-over-year since opening in 2016, and the company now employs a staff of six, though she plans to hire two additional employees in the next few months.

“Our sales have grown way beyond our expectations,” Fields says, adding they also wanted a larger space to better accommodate events hosted by the business.

The Jefferson Highway locations, across from Bocage Pharmacy, will be double the size of its downtown space.

George Bonvillain and Mathew Laborde, both of Elifin Realty, represented CI Group with the lease.