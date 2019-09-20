Chow Yum Phat opening brick-and-mortar restaurant on Tuesday

Chow Yum Phat—an Asian street food concept Baton Rougeans might know from its White Star Market stall—is opening its first brick-and-mortar location Tuesday on Hollydale Avenue, 225 reports.

The Perkins overpass restaurant is modeled after an informal, Japanese-style of dining called izakaya, with a menu focusing primarily on a wide cocktail selection and small, shared plates featuring ramen and dumplings, as well as more seasonal vegetable dishes like zephyr squash sautéed in a spicy coconut curry sauce.

Other features unique to the new space include a kitchen complete with a wok station and chargrilling station; a 20-foot bar; a revamped outdoor patio space; and an in-the-works Sunday night fried chicken special.

The Perkins overpass location will open at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, and Chow Yum Phat’s Mid City food stall at White Market will remain open, at least until the end of the year.

