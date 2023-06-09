Check out these June networking events you don’t want to miss 

June is a busy month in Baton Rouge. From professional networking opportunities to continuing education for your career to celebrating local businesses, there’s something happening every week. Business Report put together a short list of events you don’t want to miss:

• Assembly Required—ThreeSixtyEight founder Kenny Nguyen brought back his event series earlier this year with an evening in March featuring Atlanta startup founder Adam Harrell. The second installment will take place June 22 at 5:30 p.m. The event will focus on how businesses can tackle ongoing shifts in remote work, artificial intelligence, and talent acquisition strategy. Register here (limited tickets remain).

• Best of 225—The votes are in and 225 magazine will unveil the winners of its annual Best of 225 Awards at Chelsea’s Live on June 27 with live music from Parish County Line and food trucks. Bring out your best Western wear for this rodeo-themed party. Get tickets here.

• YP Summit—The Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Forum 225 are hosting their annual conference for young professionals on June 28-29. The summit will take place at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center and feature a keynote presentation by Katie Pryor, executive director of Film Baton Rouge, along with breakout sessions, a college intern cohort and a happy hour. The goal of the summit is to teach area young professionals how to navigate the professional waters of Baton Rouge. Get more information or register here.

