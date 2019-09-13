Check out the Chimes new rooftop bar and patio 

Monday night football just got better. Last month, The Chimes‘ Highland Road location opened its new rooftop bar and patio after beginning construction a year ago above the main restaurant and bar.

The spacious, open-air bar and patio is a sports fan’s happy place. Up a central staircase in the restaurant’s lobby, the covered bar serves more than 70 beers on tap and has large screens playing ESPN mounted on every wall. Visitors can order food from the same menu as the downstairs dining room. On the open deck, locals can play giant Jenga, ping pong and cornhole all while soaking up the hot Louisiana sun.

The patio has an industrial-meets-Irish pub feel. The wooden bar tables, booths and rooftop are complemented by metallic light fixtures, bar stools and modern accents. In a shaded corner, long booths with comfy plaid cushions can seat large groups of friends. It’s a social hub in the making.

The view from the top is unlike any other. Standing next to the neon “Varsity” sign, customers can glance over to LSU’s campus on one side and gaze toward the bustling North Gates area on the other. This laid-back patio has already become a go-to spot to watch the sunset over a casual dinner and drinks.

This story originally appeared in 225 magazine. Subscribe to the free 225 Dine e-newsletter here to keep up with Baton Rouge food and events.