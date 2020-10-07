    Check out BRAC’s new recruiting platform at virtual event  

    BRAC, LSU and Southern University are partnering to promote Handshake, a recently unveiled recruiting platform that aims to connect employers and graduates. 

    Businesses of any size can access students and alumni of these four-year institutions via a free login.  

    BRAC today announced plans to hold a how-to session for Handshake on Oct. 14. Attendees will learn how to build their business profile along with other tricks.   

    The hourlong meeting will start at 10:30. Get more information here. 