Check out BRAC’s new recruiting platform at virtual event  

BRAC, LSU and Southern University are partnering to promote Handshake, a recently unveiled recruiting platform that aims to connect employers and graduates.

Businesses of any size can access students and alumni of these four-year institutions via a free login.

BRAC today announced plans to hold a how-to session for Handshake on Oct. 14. Attendees will learn how to build their business profile along with other tricks.

The hourlong meeting will start at 10:30. Get more information here.