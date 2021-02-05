Check out Baton Rouge’s biggest commercial property deals of 2020

The most expensive commercial property deals in the Capital Region for 2020 once again involved multifamily developments. Four out of the year’s top 5 most expensive transactions were apartment complex sales, according to a new Business Report feature.

The buyers were mostly out-of-state real estate investors, which has been typical the past few years and suggests the Capital Region market remains attractive to investors.

Still, like many other sectors and industries, the commercial real estate market was not immune to the pandemic’s impacts. Half of 2020’s list would not have made the 2019 list and it was the second-consecutive year that no office building deals made the top 10 list.

In an attempt to gather as many recorded deals above $10 million, Business Report this year expanded the list’s coverage area to include West Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension parishes. See out the full list of 2020’s biggest commercial property deals from the latest edition of Business Report.