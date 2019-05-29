Changes to Baton Rouge police promotions process faces Senate approval

The Louisiana Senate will decide later today whether to pass a bill that aims to create a more competitive and fair process for promoting officers within the Baton Rouge Police Department. It’s shaping up to be a major debate between police organizations, some of which oppose the bill, and supporters, ranging from Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Murphy Paul to Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.

But before heading to the governor’s desk, the bill must clear one key hurdle: Two-thirds of the Senate must approve the changes, which wouldn’t apply to any other agency.

At a crossroads as of this morning is state Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, whose 2016 mayoral run was endorsed by the Baton Rouge Union of Police, which has publicly opposed the bill.

“I’ve been working with both sides this morning, talking to them,” White said when reached by Daily Report earlier today. “I haven’t made up my mind yet.”

Under House Bill 438—sponsored by state Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge—BRPD leadership would choose from among the top five most-senior officers when giving promotions. However, the bill only changes who is eligible for promotion, leaving the selection process up to department leadership.

Supporters like the fact that it widens the selection pool offered by the current promotional system, which relies almost exclusively on seniority—regardless of qualifications—to determine who’s promoted. Most open positions automatically go to the top senior officer in the department, who is only required to pass a civil service exam. Meanwhile, opponents blast the proposed changes as a broad attack on civil service protections.

Conservative Baton Rouge lawmakers have been divided in their views of the legislation, which passed the House last week. Among the 12 state representatives voting against the measure—all Republicans—were Rick Edmonds and Franklin Foil.

Ahead of today’s vote, state Sen. Dan Claitor, R-Baton Rouge, confirmed via text message his support for the measure.

Also in support is the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, with President and CEO Adam Knapp calling the effort a “best practices approach to promotions, considering additional qualifications beyond just seniority for important personnel decisions.”

Watch the Senate Chamber.