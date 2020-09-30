CF Industries plans $41.4M investment in Ascension Parish 

CF Industries President and CEO Tony Will and the governor’s office today announced the company will make a $41.4 million capital investment to enhance nitric acid production at the world’s-largest nitrogen fertilizer complex in Donaldsonville.

CF Industries will retain 487 jobs, with the project resulting in more than 30 new jobs in the Capital Region, including seven new direct jobs that will have an average annual salary of $100,000, plus benefits, and 24 new indirect jobs.

The new project follows a $2.1 billion expansion completed by CF Industries in 2016 that parish officials described as the largest single capital investment project in Ascension Parish history. In that project, CF Industries exceeded its obligations to the state and created nearly 50% more new jobs than projected.

CF Industries is a global leader in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen products for fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial applications. Based in Deerfield, Illinois, the company operates nine nitrogen facilities. The Donaldsonville complex is the largest production complex, producing nitrogen-based products most heavily used by agricultural, industrial and other markets.

The company is expected to utilize the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program for the new project. Read the full announcement.