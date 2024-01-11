Celtic Studios names new executive director

The Celtic Group has hired Cory Parker as executive director, a position the company has been working to fill since Kevin O’Neil stepped down for health reasons in November of 2023.

The Celtic Group owns and operates Celtic Studios, the largest purpose-built motion picture stage facility in the Gulf South.

Parker is a Texas native and former business agent of IATSE Local 478, the largest behind-the-camera union in Louisiana. He got his start in film and television in 2001 working in set decoration and relocated to Louisiana in 2004 to be a part of the state’s blossoming film and television industry.

Parker’s film credits include box office hits like 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, The Expendables and Olympus Has Fallen. He also serves as an executive board member of the Louisiana Film and Entertainment Association, a role that has allowed him to work closely with government policymakers and legislators to protect the Louisianans whose livelihoods depend on the continued success of the state’s film and television industry.

“With Cory at the helm of Celtic, Baton Rouge now has the ability to attract and grow a well-trained crew base that can stay consistently busy with motion picture production work like never before,” says Patrick Mulhearn, an industry consultant who served as executive director of Celtic Studios from 2009 to 2017.