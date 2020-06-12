CDC warns US may need to reimplement strict measures if COVID-19 surges

Some states may need to reimplement the strict social distancing measures that were put in place earlier this year if U.S. COVID-19 cases rise “dramatically,” a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said today.

“Right now, communities are experiencing different levels of transmission occurring, as they gradually ease up on the community mitigation efforts and gradually reopen,” the CDC’s deputy director for infectious diseases, Jay Butler, says.

“If cases begin to go up again, particularly if they go up dramatically, it’s important to recognize that more mitigation efforts such as what were implemented back in March may be needed again,” Butler said.

As CNBC reports, Butler said the decision to reimplement measures will have to be made locally and based on “what is happening within the community regarding disease transmission.” In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards has not said whether the state would again issue strict restrictions should COVID-19 case counts drastically increase.

There is a concern by public health experts that some states are opening prematurely, but there is also a desire to mitigate economic hardships as U.S. job losses put pressure on state leaders to allow people to go back to work. Texas, for example, was among the first states to relax its statewide stay-at-home order, allowing it to expire April 30. This week, the state reported new highs in cases and a series of record-breaking coronavirus hospitalizations.

CDC Director Robert Redfield told reporters Friday that it continues to be “extremely important” that Americans embrace recommendations such as hand-washing and wearing a face covering when in public. Read the full story.