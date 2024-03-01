CDC drops five-day COVID isolation recommendation

After more than three years since the pandemic began, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced it was dropping its dayslong COVID-19 isolation recommendations, Reuters reports.

Under new guidance issued Friday, the CDC is suggesting that people return to normal activities if symptoms improve and they are fever-free for at least 24 hours without needing medicines.

The guidelines had not been updated since December 2021, when the CDC shortened the recommended isolation period from 10 days to five.

“CDC is making updates to the recommendations now because the U.S. is seeing far fewer hospitalizations and deaths associated with COVID-19 and because we have more tools than ever to combat flu, COVID and RSV,” the agency says in a statement.

CDC data estimates nearly 92.3% of COVID-19 cases in the nation over the past two weeks were caused by the subvariant JN.1, which was recently named a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization.

Read the full story.