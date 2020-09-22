CATS workers demand ‘transparency and accountability’ over millage use

Representatives from the workers’ union for Capital Area Transit System employees are protesting what they allege is CATS leadership’s “mismanagement” of agency funds and “lack of transparency” over its millage, which is being revisited at tonight’s CATS board meeting after a recent increase in assessed property values.

During the meeting, the board will consider “rolling forward” the agency’s tax rates. If approved, the move would allow CATS to gain more than $1 million in revenue by keeping its millage rate at its current level of 10.6 within the city limits of Baton Rouge and Baker.

In a prepared statement, Anthony Garland, trustee of Local 1546, the Amalgamated Transit Union’s Baton Rouge chapter, accuses CATS leaders of historically using the millage to “dole out contracts to their friends—former MV Transportation employees—who make false promises of improving service and cutting costs,” though service has not improved.

“We are going to demand transparency and accountability of how management is using the millage,” says Garland, further alleging that CATS management has spent millions of dollars on consultants and contractors.

Specifically, the union questions the ethics of Safe Max, a loophole that has allowed CATS management to award contracts under $50,000 to outside companies without board approval. Garland says 80% of the agency’s budget goes toward Safe Max.

“Under this management, the administration cost has almost tripled,” Garland says. “They are spending money at an alarming rate but riders are standing at bus stops in the region without the proper bus shelter. This is unacceptable and shameful.”

CATS spokeswoman Amie McNaylor declined to comment on the accusations, noting the agency typically does not comment on personnel or union matters.

Union members will begin their demonstration outside the CATS administrative office on North Donmoor Avenue at 3 p.m., just before the board’s meeting at 4 p.m.