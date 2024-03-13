CATS appoints new CEO after monthslong search

The Capital Area Transit System has appointed Theo Richard, who has been serving as its interim CEO since August, as its new CEO.

Richard assumed the role of interim CEO when Dwana Williams, CATS’ previous interim CEO, abruptly resigned. Prior to that, Richard served as the bus system’s senior director of business development and outreach. In total, he has over 13 years of experience with CATS.

“I’m honored to continue to lead CATS as CEO and committed to ensuring safe, reliable and accessible transit for our community,” Richard says.

The bus system’s last permanent CEO, William Deville, was fired in June 2022 following a series of controversies that led the CATS board to strip him of his duties and title that April. Those controversies include bills that had not been paid on time, an executive testing positive for meth and leaked audio of another executive alleging that millions of dollars were missing.

Deville went on to sue the bus system, alleging age and disability discrimination and breach of contract, among other claims. He is seeking back pay and damages of at least $800,000.