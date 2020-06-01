Canceled events turn into opportunity for caterer

Like other caterers in the region, the emergence of the novel coronavirus wiped Lisa Boudreaux-Lecoq’s spring and summer calendars, virtually overnight. While she was expecting a summer slowdown, the mass cancellation of weddings, graduation parties and events of the spring was a blow to her Zachary business.

“Baton Rouge tends to slack off going out to eat in the summer, so catering falls off in June, July and August with the bare minimum,” says Boudreaux-Lecoq, restaurant veteran and owner/chef of The Gilded Artichoke Catering Co. in Zachary. “Spring is a huge revenue source for the year.”

Last year, Boudreaux-Lecoq moved her business into its current spot in Zachary, along La. 19, offering the front room of the business as a tasting room and rental space while cooking in the back kitchen. With events on pause for the foreseeable future, she knew she had to do something to keep her business afloat, so she considered ideas she never had the time to explore before.

Boudreaux-Lecoq launched a meal plan program, delivering her custom meals like Asian sesame meatballs, tomato bisque and brisket through a touchless system where customers place a cooler outside of their door. The Gilded Artichoke emailed weekly menus to customers on Sunday, asking for orders by Monday afternoon. From there, her company delivers meals in Baton Rouge and Zachary, as well as parts of East Feliciana Parish, each area on a different day.

“With the touchless to-go orders, it’s helped people feel more confident and comfortable in doing business with us,” Boudreaux-Lecoq says.

She also renovated the front tasting room into a retail space, where she now sells gourmet-style grab-and-go dishes and her family meals. She says her goal is to offer a family meal at an affordable price.

With the changes, The Gilded Artichoke Catering Co. can continue operations while waiting for the clients’ rescheduled events. Boudreaux-Lecoq is optimistic about her business’ future, though she’s less confident about the entire catering industry.

“The casualties from the pandemic are yet to be seen,” says Boudreaux-Lecoq. “Not everyone was equipped to switch to delivery, and people are still operating with very limited space. …The landscape is going to be totally different, moving forward. Hopefully, next year will be brighter.