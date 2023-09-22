Casino revenues up after a summer of diminishing profits

Baton Rouge casino revenues in August ticked up by 1.68%, according to the state gaming board’s latest report. This is the first time since May that revenue increased month-to-month.

The Capital Region’s three riverboat casinos—Belle of Baton Rouge, L’Auberge Baton Rouge and the recently rechristened The Queen Baton Rouge—raked in about $19.7 million dollars in August, slightly up from July’s nearly $19.4 million.

Despite a healthier month than the rest of the summer, revenue is down slightly—0.2%—from last August.

L’Auberge was once again the Capital Region’s biggest revenue generator, bringing in more than $14.6 million. That’s an increase of 1.38% over July and 3.9% over August 2022.

The recently rebranded The Queen—formerly Hollywood Baton Rouge—saw the largest revenue increase in August. In its first month under the new name, The Queen reported 2.7% more in revenue than in July, bringing in $3.8 million in total revenue.

Despite business looking good for the first month, The Queen took the biggest year-to-year revenue hit for Baton Rouge’s casinos, reporting 13.3% less in August 2023 than the previous August.

Statewide, casinos brought in a little over $136 million, down 7.2% from the previous month but up 1% from last year. Read the entire monthly report.