Carter Plantation developer working to update clubhouse, amenities

More than a half a million dollars has been poured into renovations at Carter Plantation’s clubhouse since 2017, and the developer has more additions planned for the golfing community.

Developer Bobby Waters bought Carter Plantation in 2017 from Claude Penn, who also once owned The Bluffs in St. Francisville. Previous developers before Penn had struggled to bring their plans for the community to life following the recession but Waters saw potential, saying he knew it would result in homes being built at the right price point—upper $200,000s to mid-$300,000—to drive sales in the development.

Last year, Waters updated Carter Plantation’s pro shop, and he’s prepping to have the clubhouse bar redone. In the future, he plans to add a gym, a playground, a community garden, as well as some type of hotel lodging on the property. He also plans to have the community’s pool updated.

Level Homes is one of three homebuilders Waters brought on to build in the community. Managing Partner Todd Waguespack says they’ve bought 36 lots to build both custom and spec houses and that he’s talking with Waters about acquiring additional lots in the future. Level has sold more than 20 houses in the community, according to its website.

Year-to-date, there’s been 13 new construction listings in Carter Plantation, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors.

Militz Juban, an agent with Re/Max who’s sold properties in the community, has seen a lot of young professionals moving into the area from the Covington and Mandeville and credits the migration into Livingston Parish to its school system.

Waters agreed that a lot of the new residents are being attracted from St. Tammany Parish and adds that the golf community is a value compared to other golf communities in the Capital Region.

“You can live on a golf course and send your kids to a public school for a fraction of what it would cost in Baton Rouge,” Waters says.