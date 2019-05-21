Capitol Views: Sports betting advances

The House Criminal Justice Committee advanced legislation this afternoon that will establish sports betting in Louisiana. The panel approved SB135 by Sen. Danny Martiny, R-Metairie, which will ask residents in each parish to vote on allowing casinos and racetracks to offer gaming options for patrons to wager on athletic events.

This is Martiny’s second try at the legislation, having unsuccessfully brought up a similar measure last year. According to the Jefferson Parish Republican, he was convinced to author the bill after observing the benefits that sports betting had brought to casinos across state lines. “I have a place on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and saw what they had done there,” he told the committee.

Testifying before the panel, Martiny argued that the establishment of sportsbooks in neighboring states had the potential to drive customers away from the gaming industry in Louisiana. “All my bill attempts to do is put us on a level playing field with places such as Mississippi,” he said.

Martiny’s bill and accompanying legislation would also divert the majority of the revenue collected from sports betting to early childhood education. Arguing that betting on games and races already occurs through illegal means, Martiny reasoned that the state should be able to draw funding from legalizing the activities. “We have all of the ills and none of the financial benefits,” he said.

The committee’s debate on the measure was heated and contentious. For instance, after considering numerous amendments, members moved to include video poker establishments as possible locations for sports betting over Martiny’s strong objections. He argued that the additional language could virtually kill the bill. After further discussion, a second vote removed the amendment. “That’s the process,” he said with shrug afterward. “The one thing I do is respect the process.”

The bill next heads to the House floor for a vote. It passed the full Senate on a 24-15 vote April 30. Gov. John Bel Edwards, D-Amite, had voiced his support for the measure.

Jeremy Alford will publish Capitol Views each afternoon on Daily Report PM through the end of the legislative session. The report is also available to subscribers at LaPolitics.com.