Capitol Views: Pay raise up for district attorneys

The Senate Judiciary B Committee advanced legislation Friday morning which would give a salary increase to Louisiana’s local prosecutors. House Bill 387 by House Labor and Industrial Relations Chairman Patrick Jefferson, D-Homer, would put forward a $5,000 raise for both district attorneys and their assisting litigators.

Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Chairman J.P. Morrell, who is helping guide the bill through the upper chamber, stated he felt the compensation hike was warranted in light of the tasks undertaken by prosecutors. “Our district attorneys do a tremendous amount of work around the state to protect victims of crime and to enforce the law,” he told the panel. “This simply provides for a modest salary increase.”

The legislation spreads the income increase over two years, with prosecutors receiving a $2,500 hike to start the fiscal year in 2020 and a second $2,500 bump in 2021. Under current salary guidelines, the district attorneys receive $50,000 annually and assistant district attorneys make $45,000.

The district attorneys are the latest local officials to join the list of those who potentially receive an income increase this session. Legislation by Senate Commerce Chair Danny Martiny, R-Metairie, would also put in place pay raises for state judges, all 64 sheriffs and some parish presidents and local officials.

Jefferson’s bill passed the committee with no opposition and heads to the full Senate for consideration. The measure passed the House unanimously on a 93-0 vote on May 23.

Jeremy Alford will publish Capitol Views each afternoon on Daily Report PM through the end of the legislative session. The report is also available to subscribers at LaPolitics.com.