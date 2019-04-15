Capitol Buick GMC acquired, rebranded as Royal Buick

Royal Automotive Group, which owns the Royal Nissan and Royal Mitsubishi car dealerships on Airline Highway, has acquired Capitol Buick GMC just down the road, changing the dealership’s name to Royal Buick.

Owner Brad Smith says all of the former Capitol Buick employees will stay on at the dealership. The company’s former owners, the Spring family, still own the land and will be Royal Buick’s landlords. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Smith says he has been in car sales his entire life. His grandfather, Marvin Smith opened Woodfin-Smith Pontiac on Scenic Highway in 1951, and his father opened Royal Nissan in 1978.

The Spring family will continue to operate its other dealerships Capitol Mack, Capitol Freightliner, and Capitol Companies.