Capital Region homebuyers gained market power in June

The Capital Region housing market continued its shift toward a more buyer-friendly environment in June, the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors reports, though the median sales price increased slightly.

The region’s three most heavily populated parishes all experienced declines in closed sales, pending sales and new listings last month compared to June 2022.

“Temperatures are heating up, yet the U.S. housing market remains cooler than usual for this time of year due to a combination of low inventory and higher borrowing costs, which have restricted market activity going into the summer homebuying season,” the association says in a statement accompanying the market stats report.

For Greater Baton Rouge—counting Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes—GBRAR reports the following:

New listings decreased 23.3% to 1,158.

Pending sales decreased 15.5% to 842.

Closed sales decreased 22.9% to 889.

Median sales price increased 0.8% to $260,000.

Percentage of list price received decreased 1.3% to 98.1%.

Days on market until sale increased 107.4% to 56.

Inventory of homes for sale increased 24.7% to 2,472.

Months’ supply of inventory increased 68.4% to 3.2.

You can read more, including breakdowns for each of the three parishes, at GBRAR’s website here.