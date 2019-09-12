Capitol City Produce planning $6.3M expansion

Anticipating future growth in its business service, Capitol City Produce is planning a $6.3 million expansion project. Exactly what the company will be expanding remains a mystery as President Darin Arceneaux declined to talk specifics, saying plans won’t be “firm” for another 12 months.

The company did, however, file an advanced notice this week with Louisiana Economic Development for the state’s Enterprise Zone program, a jobs incentive program that provides income and franchise tax credits. According to the notice, the expansion represents a $6.3 million investment from the company and would create 13 new jobs and support 20 construction jobs.

Avoiding details, Arceneaux says the company has a strategic opportunity and those plans, which have been under development for the past nine months, have yet to be finalized.

Over the years, Capitol City Produce has grown to over 200 staff and in 2019 was ranked as the 62nd-largest private company in Business Report’s annual Top 100 ranking, posting $81.7 million in revenue for 2018—a 5% increase from the prior year.

Early next year, the company is set to launch a marketing campaign, with new trucks hitting the road in January. Capitol City Produce is also working on utilizing new technology, which Arceneaux believes will help ensure that as the company engages with large corporate entities, their message isn’t diluted by the time it reaches the decision-makers.

“As the industry continues to get more complex, our minds have to be looking into the future,” Arceneaux says, “to see how, as a logistics company, we can stay competitive and stay in the game.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to show that Darin Arceneaux is the company’s president and that Capitol City Produce posted $81.7 million in revenue last year.