First permanent makeup studio in Louisiana opens on Jefferson Highway

Canadian native Danielle Lemoine has opened what is believed to be the state’s first permanent makeup studio, WBRZ-TV reports.

Lemoine, who’s worked as a licensed esthetician and makeup artist for nearly a decade, told the station that she knew she wanted to do something different after moving to Louisiana with her husband. She began microblading, a semi-permanent face tattoo mostly used for eyebrows, at Black Torch Tattoo on Perkins Road, but knew she could grow the business.

“I knew I wanted to do something different, but within my field,” Lemoine says. “I knew after a year (at Black Torch) and three years of doing (microblading) that I was ready to expand.”

She’s opening her studio, BRows, on Jefferson Highway near the Towne Center, on Saturday with a staff of three. She also aims for her business to be a place of learning and plans to host two-day microblading courses starting next year. Read the full story.