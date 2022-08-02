Calucem plans $35M specialty cement facility

Specialty cement manufacturer Calucem will enter the U.S. market by developing a $35 million manufacturing facility in New Orleans East, GNO Inc. announced. Calucem, a subsidiary of Spain-based Cementos Molins, is the world’s second-largest producer of calcium aluminate cement, a high-performance product popular in a variety of commercial and industrial uses.

The project will create 70 direct jobs at an average annual salary of $51,700, plus benefits.

Calucem plans to develop the facility at a nine-acre site on the Industrial Canal, and the company estimates the project will support 150 construction jobs. The facility is expected to begin operations in the third quarter of 2023.

Cementos Molins, Calucem’s parent company, is based in Madrid with facilities in 12 countries on four continents. Read the entire announcement.

