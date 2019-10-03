California college athletics law sparks debate in Baton Rouge

Cleats, jerseys, and other items once belonging to LSU athletes line the shelves of the Tigerbat Collectibles shop on Sherwood Forest Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

Terry White and the shop’s other owners buy and sell autographed jerseys, trading cards, and helmets, WAFB-TV reports.

White says the industry is the strongest it’s ever been, but it could soon strengthen, thanks to a new California law considered to be a catalyst for sweeping changes to college athletics.

An athlete who makes money signing autographs, appearing in commercials, or inking endorsement deals is ineligible to play college sports under a long-standing NCAA rule meant to preserve amateur athletic integrity. The new California law would allow students to seek endorsements and hire an agent. The universities would not be allowed to pay students directly, though many expect the move will prompt more under-the-table deals involving third-party boosters.

“You know, they’re selling my jersey and I’m not really seeing any of that,” LSU quarterback Joe Burrow tells WAFB. “But that’s the law right now. I think it’s good to see people are starting to trend the other way.

Lawmakers in a number of other states have introduced similar legislation. Louisiana lawmakers do not resume their work until 2020, meaning a similar bill cannot be filed yet, but local legislators are watching the debate in other states, especially Florida. Florida’s bill, if approved, would take effect in January of 2020, meaning the Gators could have an immediate recruiting edge over LSU and other Southeastern Conference foes. Read the full story.