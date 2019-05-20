By another other name, RDA is now Build Baton Rouge

The East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority Board of Commissioners has approved the authority’s rebranding to Build Baton Rouge, a culmination of a four month strategic visioning process that sought to revamp the agency’s identity for its decennial anniversary.

Along with the name change, the group adopted a new vision statement, mission and set of key values. In the coming months, a new logo, graphic identity and website will also be developed, President and CEO Chris Tyson said in a prepared statement

“These changes are simply a refined version of the vision we’ve always had for making Baton Rouge a more equitable, resilient and prosperous community for everyone,” Tyson says.

The agency worked with a committee of civic leaders and local consulting firm Converge Consulting on the rebranding.