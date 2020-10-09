BXS Insurance acquires Baton Rouge-based Alexander & Sanders

BXS Insurance, a subsidiary of BancorpSouth Bank, has acquired the assets of Baton Rouge-based Alexander & Sanders Insurance Agency Inc.

Founded in 1958, Alexander & Sanders provides risk management and insurance services to professional firms across Louisiana. Owned by Wyatt Sanders and Justin Sanders, the insurance agency will now operate from BXS Insurance’s local office on Essen Lane.

In a prepared statement, BXS Insurance President and CEO Markham McKnight says the deal allows his Baton Rouge team to grow in size and expertise and also provides a “unique opportunity” for BXS to enhance its construction practice within Louisiana and across its footprint.

Other terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Read the full announcement.