‘Business Report’ webinar: Embracing workplace diversity a marathon, not a sprint

Embracing a diverse workplace increases an organization’s bottom line, making a small, medium-sized or large business better qualified to serve customers and communities. But achieving a higher level of diversity and more inclusion is a marathon, not a sprint.

That’s according to three panelists who spoke this morning during a webinar hosted by Business Report. The webinar—”Building a Stronger Business Through Diversity”—featured discussion over how business owners can strengthen their organizations through diversity and inclusion.

Panelists included John Brown Jr., senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana; Karen Breaux, human resources director at Postlethwaite & Netterville; and Erin Kilgore, partner and labor and employment law attorney at Kean Miller LLP.

While the long-studied business case for fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace has been shown to improve retention, boost employee morale and drive creativity, among other benefits, it’s sometimes difficult for executives to get everyone on board with a new company diversity initiative or policy. A successful push starts with unwavering leadership, as well as the realization that the path toward diversity must be a sustainable one.

“It’s about having strong leadership that can set the course, share the vision and why they’re heading that way, and serve as a strong role model and example,” Brown said. “It’s also a matter of engaging all employees in the process and allowing everyone to have a voice, but it’s critically important that you not waver.”

Companies also need clear-cut policies that spell out what kind of behavior will and won’t be tolerated in the workplace. From a legal standpoint, an employer’s best defense is clarity of goals and consistency in application.

It begins with having an Equal Employment Opportunity statement as well as clear reporting policies for sexual harassment, including where employees can direct complaints, and assurances that the company will launch a prompt and thorough investigation, with employees free from retaliation. The same applies to policies with respect to accommodations, such as religious beliefs and disabilities.

“If an employee was harassed, goes to a supervisor with a complaint, and nothing was done, that can have adverse consequences for an employer in litigation,” Kilgore said. “If you’re a large employer, damages can reach very high levels.”

To measure success, everyone in the company—including the CEO—must be held accountable to these standards and others laid out. Diversity and inclusion should also be delegated to every area of business, including hiring practices (such as by casting a wider net of applicants), marketing (by ensuring the community you’re representing is reflected in marketing materials) and employee engagement (by sending out a post-survey or determining another way to hear from employees on a regular basis).

Through the entire process, it’s important to remember that different organizations are at different points in their journeys toward inclusivity, and their goals should be shaped accordingly.

“Before you can move the needle forward, you have to understand where you are today,” Breaux said. “This is an ongoing thing. It should be part of the cultural fabric of an organization—it’s who you are.”

