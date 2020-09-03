‘Business Report’ publisher: What’s changed since the mayor’s race 20 years ago? 

Two decades ago, Baton Rouge was in the midst of a race for the office of mayor-president., and Business Report Publisher Rolfe McCollister was one of the candidates.

Man, that seems like a long time ago, McCollister writes in his new opinion piece.

It was an open seat as then-Mayor Tom Ed McHugh was fading into the sunset after 12 years, despite initially running as a two-term limit candidate.

That election was a chance for a new start. There were six candidates in the field and voters were eager to hear the ideas from each that would lead East Baton Rouge Parish into the new century.

Here’s what the issues were 20 years ago; see if they sound familiar: Traffic, education, crime, jobs, environment and quality of life.

Fast-forward 20 years and what are the talking points in this round of mayoral and Metro Council races? The same ol’ stuff, McCollister writes.

It’s time to examine what real progress has been made over the past two decades and how each candidate will attack these issues in 2020, he says.

Do any of these candidates truly have a forward-thinking strategy on any of these issues, or will each effectively default to doing it “the way we’ve always done it?”

I am a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, McCollister writes. I saw in 2000—and it is even truer today—what Albert Einstein discovered, “We can’t solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them.”

So, what kind of thinking will it take? Do you see it displayed among the candidates on the ballot? Have you witnessed it in other cities you have visited?

The race is on with just more than 60 days to decide. It’s an important decision and you should be asking questions of candidates—and listening carefully to their answers. Read McCollister’s full column, where he invites readers to ask a list of hard-hitting questions of the current mayoral candidates. Send comments to editor@Businessreport.com