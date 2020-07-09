‘Business Report’ publisher: Now is a time to listen 

Amid the chaos, anger and division as America works through its racially motivated wrongs, Business Report Publisher Rolfe McCollister writes that he has had conversations that shed light on the fact there are experiences he hasn’t felt. Learning starts with respectfully listening, McCollister notes in his new opinion piece.

One of these conversations occurred a few weeks ago when McCollister had breakfast with Dez, a young Black entrepreneur who not only owns a landscaping and lawn service business but also mentors other Black entrepreneurs in giving back.

Dez shared how just the week before, after pulling up at the house of a client to mow his yard, he was in the driveway on his phone when a white man from across the street approached him and yelled, “Shut the f— up. Get in your mother f—–g truck and get the hell out of here.”

We know in 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. said, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

Dez is working hard to grow his business and set an example for others. But he wasn’t “living the dream” that day in Baton Rouge, which is sad for us all. If he had been, that person would have seen the good character in Dez and never opened his mouth, but simply smiled. When will that day King dreamed of arrive in Baton Rouge?

We learned the “golden rule,” as kids: Treat others as you want to be treated. How do we easily forget that?

Read McCollister’s full opinion piece including a picture of hope at the end. Send comments to editor@Businessreport.com.