‘Business Report’ publisher: Mayor, council need real solution for drainage

No one argues that drainage isn’t a major issue for our parish and Capital Region, writes Business Report publisher Rolfe McCollister in his new opinion piece.

It’s a problem made worse by bad politics, zoning waivers, a lack of leadership and poor planning by elected officials. We made our bed and now we wade in it, reaping what we’ve sown. Now we need to find a real solution.

In late July, the plan by Metro Council member Dwight Hudson was to rob Peter to pay Paul. His proposal was to hit the surpluses from the East Baton Rouge Parish Library system and the parishwide Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control district for some $5.7 million and use it for drainage. After debate, the council agreed in a 7-4 vote (one absent) to kill the proposal.

Hudson’s proposal was not the right answer, McCollister says.

Drainage is really the mayor-president’s issue. I was pleased to see Mayor Sharon Weston Broome oppose the proposal, saying a bad precedent would be set, he writes Now she must lead the parish and Metro Council to a real solution with some bold and tough decisions ahead.

Also in his column, McCollister addresses crime in Baton Rouge, zoning controversy in the parish and pays a tribute to longtime local business owner Carl Meriwether, who died in July.

Read McCollister’s full column. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.